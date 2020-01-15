Death in Paradise star Nina Wadia: ‘I’ve slightly fallen in love with The Commissioner!’

Death in Paradise star Nina Wadia has revealed that she “slightly fell in love” with Don Warrington, who play Commissioner Selwyn Patterson, while filming the BBC1 hit.

The former EastEnders star has joined the show as tourist Anna, the new love interest of DI Jack Mooney (Ardal O’Hanlon).

Nina tell us that she had a great time shooting her scenes in Guadeloupe, which doubles for the fictional island of San Marie. And during her days off she got to explore the island with Don, who plays the Commissioner.

“I loved the waterfalls and all the cast gave me tips. Don Warrington took me under his wing because we had the same days off.

“He was just lovely, in fact I’ve slightly fallen in love with him. He showed me around the island, we went to a market, walked along the beach and he showed me Jack’s Shack.

“I felt I like I was on holiday, which is rare because usually you’re looking at the inside of a trailer, not at sunrises and mojitos.

“I wasn’t prepared for the scolopendras though. It’s the scariest, creepiest centipede with a scorpion tail and I had the misfortune of seeing it twice, and screamed the place down!”

Meanwhile, in Death in Paradise in Thursday’s second episode Anna and Jack will be seen going on a first date. Nina adds that she leapt at the chance to be in the show.

“I don’t normally get cast in romantic roles, so it was a lovely opportunity to do something different.

“When the offer came through I thought my agent was joking because no matter what the exotic location, I will end up filming scenes somewhere like Hackney. Even when I did [Disney’s 2019 live-action film] Aladdin I filmed in Reading.

“When I heard this was in the Caribbean I said, ‘Yes, I’ll do it whoever the character is!'”

Death in Paradise continues on Thursday at 9pm on BBC1.