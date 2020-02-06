Death in Paradise star Ralf Little reveals Ben Miller’s big warning!

Ben warned Ralf not to get himself lumbered with a boiling hot suit!

Death in Paradise new boy Ralf Little has revealed the show’s first leading man, Ben Miller, has passed on a crucial piece of advice.

Ben was the BBC1 hit’s original top cop, playing DI Richard Poole from 2011-2014 until the unfortunate detective was murdered.

Richard memorably spent almost his entire time wearing a horribly hot dark suit. So, when Ralf asked him for some advice, Ben warned him not to get lumbered with a thick suit!

“Ben’s advice was, ‘Make sure they don’t make you wear a three-piece dark suit!’,” Ralf tells us.

Ralf, who’s joined the show as Detective Neville Parker, also spoke to Ardal O’Hanlon, who’s just left the series as Jack.

“Ardal left me a lovely note saying best of luck and telling me all the best places to go, like where to hike and scuba-dive, and the best restaurants, which I thought was really sound.”

The hugely popular actor also spoke to Kris Marshall, who played DI Humphrey Goodman from 2014-2017. Ralf said both Kris and Ben were “delighted” for him.

The Death in Paradise advice ex star Ardal was given…

Meanwhile, Ardal revealed that the best piece of advice he was given when joining Death in Paradise was not to wear too much.

“The best piece of advice I was given was not to wear a jacket and just to wear as little as possible! Keeping cool is really important!”

As to what Neville is like, Ralf says he’s a “genius” at solving crimes.

“He’s from Manchester CID – the show’s bosses wanted me to keep it simple and do it in my own voice and not do a Taggart or anything!

“His genius when it comes to solving cases is his eye for detail. Neville will see the big picture but there might be one random detail, which doesn’t seem important at first, that he picks up on.

“Also he loves a good fact. Neville knows how fast electricity travels through copper wire and can reel off the cruising altitude of a Boeing 747!”

Death in Paradise continues on BBC1.