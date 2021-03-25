Death in Paradise star Ralf Little reveals who has the best place to stay while filming!

Death in Paradise actor says cast love their posh villas

Death in Paradise star Ralf Little has revealed who has the best accommodation while making the hit show on Guadalupe – and it’s him, well he is the chief detective!

Filming will soon kick off on Death in Paradise Season 11 and as it takes so long to shoot – six months on Guadalupe which doubles for the fictional island of Saint Marie – the cast get their own villas to stay in. Nice!

And Ralf revealed that the cast love looking around each other’s plush pads to work out who has the best one!

Talking to Hello!, Ralf said: “There is a bit of friendly competitive villa nosing around when you’re there, and mostly from me to be fair. Everyone is very, very lucky to be able to stay there in the accommodation that we do.”

Obviously, as DI Neville Parker, Ralf is the highest officer in the Saint Marie police force – except for Commissioner Selwyn Patterson (played by Don Warrington) of course.

So, you might expect Ralf to have the best villa. And he reveals he does (well, sort of!). As for Tahj Miles, who plays Marlon, he’s apparently just amazed he gets his own villa!

“I think it’s pretty universally agreed that I have the best view but I don’t necessarily have the best kitchen,” explain Ralph. “It depends on what’s important to you. Josie [Josephine Jobert, who plays Florence] had the nicest bedrooms and bathrooms and Tahj just had a PlayStation, he’s 19!”

Sadly, it’s a little while before we will see our favourite Death in Paradise characters again as the new series won’t be on screen until 2022. However, you can catch up right now with Death in Paradise Season 10 on iPlayer. Plus all the earlier series are also available to view (see our TV guide for more shows to enjoy).