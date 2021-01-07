Great news for Death in Paradise fans

Death in Paradise has been recommissioned for two more series on BBC1, the broadcaster has announced.

With Death in Paradise season 10 starting tonight on BBC1 at 9pm, the Beeb brought out the news that fans will have at least a further two series to enjoy.

Interestingly no cast has yet been announced for series 11 and 12. Could this mean that Saint Marie will get a new lead cop? Or will Ralf Little’s DI Neville Parker remain on detecting duties?

The team behind the show say they have big plans for its future.

Executive Producer Tim Key says: “We are hugely proud of series ten and delighted we’ll be heading back to Saint Marie to continue the story. Our amazing cast and crew have delivered against the odds this year and we can’t wait to get going again – we’ve got huge plans for the future, with lots of surprises to come.”

Belinda Campbell, Joint Managing Director of Red Planet Pictures adds: “We’re delighted that Death in Paradise has been recommissioned for two more series. It’s testament to the talent of the cast and production team and the loyalty of our amazing audience that after 10 series we remain one of the UK’s favourite TV dramas.”

Amazingly Death in Paradise is shown in over 230 territories across the globe. Meanwhile, season 10 promises to be a real cracker.

It will see the return of Josephine Jobert as DS Florence Cassell and Sarah Martins as DS Camille Bordey.

Also, in something of a shock twist given the character is dead, DI Richard Poole (played by Ben Miller) will turn up!

There’s also a string of top guest stars in the new series of Death in Paradise including ex Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher and comedian Jason Manford.

Death in Paradise returns to BBC1 tonight at 9pm (see our TV Guide for more shows to enjoy).