DEATH on the cards in tonight’s Emmerdale as THIS villager goes MISSING?

Tonight's Emmerdale sees the start of Noah Dingle's overdose storyline...

Prepare yourself for dramatic scenes in tonight’s Emmerdale as Noah Dingle’s life hangs in the balance after taking drugs.

For weeks Noah has been trying to protect fellow teenager Sarah Sugden after she has fallen in with the wrong crowd, and in particular started a relationship with bad boy Danny.

Viewers have seen Danny offering Sarah drugs and, in a bid to impress him, she has taken them despite having a serious heart defect.

But despite being against drugs himself, fans watched on Friday (20th December) as Noah took a pill in a moment of desperation and tonight’s trip to the Dales sees him fighting for his life as he has a bad reaction.

Sarah is worried when she realises Noah hasn’t come home all night, and soon Charity starts to worry when Belle Dingle reveals Noah wasn’t staying over at Samson’s like everyone thought.

Suddenly realising that Noah is missing, everyone starts to panic… but still Sarah stays quiet about the drugs.

However, as Charity is about to call the police to tell them her son has vanished, viewers will see Noah unconscious in the woods where he has been lying all night.

Things don’t look good for Noah, especially as he has spent the night in the freezing cold in the middle of the winter… but will anyone find him before it is too late? Or is he about to pay the ultimate price for Sarah’s mistakes?

Emmerdale boss Jane Hudson recently revealed more about this storyline at a press day: “What is great about this storyline is that you really see Charity being a mum, and you see Charity and Vanessa being parents together.

“Whatever Charity is doing, she loves her children and that’s what really comes across in this storyline.

“Noah, bless him, is just trying to look after Sarah but it all goes horribly wrong…”

Watch this storyline unfold tonight at 7pm on ITV.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays.