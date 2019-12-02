Coronation Street's Daniel Osbourne finds his week going from bad to worse...

There’s drama in Coronation Street next week when Daniel Osbourne is hit by a car on the cobbles… but will he live to tell the tale?

Daniel has been on a downward spiral ever since his wife Sinead Tinker lost her battle with cancer back in October.

Since then he has been struggling to cope with the grief of losing Sinead, while also trying to look after their baby son, Bertie.

But instead of letting his family help, Daniel has been fighting to cope with his grief alone, and next week Ken, Peter and Adam are shocked when they find his flat in a state, littered with bottles and mess.

But as they vow to clean it up, Daniel gets home and ushers them out, just wanting to be alone with Bertie rather than having to face the world.

However, once they have gone, Daniel sobs as he watches on of the videos that Sinead made for him and Bertie shortly before she died, his heart breaking all over again.

But when Adam and Ken arrive back, they’re shocked to find Daniel slumped on the floor, clutching Bertie and in tears after watching Sinead’s video about his misjudged kiss with Bethany.

Ken urges him to get his act together and face the world, and instructs him to have lunch out with Peter and Adam.

But things take a terrifying turn when Daniel gets horribly drunk at the meal, and then heads out onto the cobbles and walks straight into the path of Cathy’s car.

Daniel goes flying into he air as he is hit by the car, and lands with a thud on the floor… but will he be okay?

As everyone rushes to unconscious Daniel’s aid, Bethany is one of the first there and isn’t convinced when he regains consciousness and claims to be fine.

Breaking down once again, Daniel tells Bethany about the video he has been watching of Sinead talking about their kiss and Bethany tries to soothe him by reminding him that Sinead knew the kiss meant nothing.

As Daniel sobers up and decides he needs to be a better dad for Bertie for Sinead’s sake. Is this the turning point for him to try and piece his life back together after losing the love of his life?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.

