Death in Paradise awash with romance – on screen and off!

Jack and Anna shared a kiss last night!

Death in Paradise saw the seeds of romance planted between DI Jack Mooney and tourist Anna last night as it’s been revealed some of the crew are dating each other in real life!

While on screen Anna (played by ex EastEnders star Nina Wadia) was introduced as Jack’s potential new love interest, off it the show’s makers have revealed that some of the crew are seeing each other, which makes spending a long time away from home shooting the show in the Caribbean much easier.

Talking to Hello! and other reporters, executive producer Tim Key said: “It’s a long time to be away from home – some people only left a week or two weeks ago [from November] but the pluses are that you really bond with everyone that you’re with.”

Executive producer Ella Kelly added: “Some people take their family out as well, like Tobi Bakare (Officer JP Hooper) takes his family out, and quite a lot of the crew too. There’s a few members of the crew that are actually together as well! In different departments, and that makes it [much easier].”

Meanwhile, on screen Anna was introduced to Jack, finding him having his first ever dancing lesson in last night’s opening episode of the new series. It appeared to be love at first sight as the pair awkwardly clapped eyes on each other.

Anna quickly got in the fact that her divorce has just come through and widower Jack seemed quietly delighted by that news. “I should warn you as a dancer I’m not exactly a natural,” said Jack, after inviting her to come dancing with him.

And the pair were soon getting up close and personal on the dance floor. “You really know your way around the dance floor,” Jack complimented her. And then they kissed!

Nina has revealed she loved loved working on Death in Paradise, but couldn’t take Ardal seriously. “I know Ardal more as Father Dougal from [C4 sitcom] Father Ted, one of my favourite-ever shows, so I couldn’t take him seriously as a love interest, if I’m honest!”

Death in Paradise continues on BBC1.