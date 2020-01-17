Death in Paradise has just ONE original character left (not including Harry the lizard who’s back!)

The Commissioner has been there since day one!

Death in Paradise has just one original character left from the show’s very first episode in 2011 – yep, Commissioner Selwyn Patterson!

The only other original “character” that is still in the show is Harry the Lizard, who made a welcome return to the BBC1 hit last night.

Indeed, some fans were joking that with so many cast changes on Death in Paradise Harry could soon find himself as the only original left!

The very first episode back in 2011 saw Ben Miller as DI Richard Poole, who was called over from London to Saint Marie by the Commissioner to investigate the death of British cop Charlie Hulme (played by The Full Monty’s Hugo Speer).

Making up his team were Sara Matins as DS Camille Bordey, Danny John-Jules as Officer Dwayne Myers, Gary Carr as Officer Fidel Best and Lenora Crichlow as Lily Thomson (spoiler: she was only in the first episode!).

What happened to the original Death in Paradise team?

So, Ben Miller’s DI Richard Poole met a bloody end in the first episode of series three in 2014. Gary Carr left later during series three as Fidel, while Sarah Matins departed as Camille in 2015 during series four. Finally, Danny John-Jules left during series seven in 2018.

There’s also of course been a huge number of other cast changes, with Kris Marshall, who took over from Ben Miller, departing as DI Humphrey Goodman in 2017.

Ardal O’Hanlon is now the show’s leading man as DI Jack Mooney, but he will be replaced later this series by Ralf Little.

Elizabeth Bourgine has been in the show since the first series as Catherine Bordey, but Catherine wasn’t in the first episode – she made her debut in episode two.

The one constant, then, has been Don Warrington as the gruff but loveable commissioner! And Harry of course!

Death in Paradise continues on BBC1.