DEATH SHOCK set to ROCK Coronation Street residents next week

Life will never be the same for Sarah Platt after next week...

There is a sickening death shock heading for Coronation Street next week when Sarah Platt unearths Gary Windass‘ killer secret.

Coronation Street fans will know that until now Gary has managed to keep the fact he bumped off loan shark Rick Neelan a secret until now.

But according to the official ITV website that is all about to change next week when Sarah discovers her ex is a murderer.

The net starts to close in on Gary when a discovery in the wood starts to open a whole can of worms for the killer.

A grim discovery

This week will see Gary panicking when Brian and Bernie reveal they’re going digging for Roman coins in Beacon Woods where Rick’s body is buried.

But while the pair might not find any dead bodies, they do discover something else in the undergrowth…

“Gary is panicked when Bernie tells him Brian found a watch in the woods,” says the ITV website.

“He quizzes Bernie, which raises Sarah’s suspicions about what he’s hiding.

“When the watch ends up in Sarah’s hands, things get heated when she finally unearths the truth about what Gary did to Rick!”

So Gary’s secret is finally out – proving that Adam Barlow’s suspicions have been right all along.

However, that’s not the end of the drama for Gary, because there is a car crash twist on the cards.

Gary saves the day

“A horrified Sarah tries to run away from Gary, but ends up in the path of an oncoming vehicle.

“Just in time, Gary pushes her out of the way and puts himself in front of the car.

“Will he be okay?”

So Gary might have saved Sarah’s life but has he put himself in deadly danger?

And what will Sarah do with the news Gary is a killer? Will she go to the police?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week.

Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.