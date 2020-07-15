DEATH SHOCK on the cards for THIS Neighbours favourite today

There's a tragic twist heading for Ramsay Street...

There is tragedy in Neighbours today when Toadie Rebecchi finally tracks down Dee Bliss’ biological father, only to discover he only has days to live.

Neighbours fans will know Dee has spent the last few months getting to know her biological mother, Heather Schilling.

Heather, and Dee’s twin sister, Andrea Somers, are in jail for their roles in terrorising Toadie over the last few years.

But her family’s past hasn’t stopped Dee wanting to get to know her biological mum… which naturally had lead to her wondering what happened to her father.

Keeping it in the family

When Dee asked Heather about her biological dad, her mum was cagey… however it soon transpired that Heather knew more than she was letting on.

Eventually Toadie (Ryan Moloney) hired a private investigator to find Dee’s father, and it didn’t take long for him to be tracked down.

Tragic news

But in a tragic turn of events, Dee’s dad is not only in Alaska, but he is also dying and only has days to live.

Today’s Neighbours sees Toadie toying with whether to tell Dee about her father or not, realising that if he doesn’t tell her now it could be too late for the pair to ever meet.

But when Ellie Conway advises Toadie that Dee would never know if he didn’t tell her about finding her father, Toadie is given food for thought.

Will Toadie tell Dee that her father is dying so she can go and visit him?

Or will he keep the secret to himself?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5