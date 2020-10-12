Denise is 'so happy' with her skating partner for Dancing On Ice 2021...

Dancing On Ice 2021 celebrity Denise Van Outen has revealed that she will be skating with professional partner Matt Evers.

The news was announced at London’s burlesque club Proud Embankment while Denise was hosting for the evening.

After a dramatic countdown with the crowd, Denise welcomed Matt onto the stage with her, where the pair shared a hug before Denise shouted, “I’m so happy!”.

Despite social distancing rules still very much being in place across the country, Matt and Denise announced they had both been tested for COVID-19 before their hug, and that they were now in a bubble.

The American skater then went one step further by getting down on one knee and ‘proposing’ to Denise, asking her to official be his skating partner, to which she replied: “Yes, I will!”

Denise then told Matt: “So, we are going to be spending a lot of time together, Matt. So what have you got in store for me?”

To which Matt replied: “Well, I can’t give away my secrets just yet, but we are going to have a lot of fun.”

Part of the family

Denise shared the video of her on stage with Matt on her Instagram page, telling fans that Matt would also be moving in with her while they’re in their Dancing On Ice bubble.

“I literally cannot wait to get into skate school with my new teacher and knuckle down to work,” she wrote alongside the video on social media.

“I promise to be a good student and to always listen and learn, Matt, because you’re the best and you rock!

“Come and lockdown with my family in Chelmsford and let’s create some lovely memories.

“Skate school starts this coming week. Bring it on!”

Dancing on Ice will return to ITV in January 2021.