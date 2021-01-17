Denise has been rushed to hospital after dislocating her shoulder in training...

Denise Van Outen’s time on Dancing On Ice was thrown into jeopardy this weekend when she took nasty fall on the ice and dislocated her shoulder.

The skating star, who is due to appear in the opening show of the new season tonight, was rushed to hospital after falling during rehearsals.

However, despite dislocating her shoulder and hurting her face after she landed head first, The Sun have confirmed that Denise WILL be skating in tonight’s competition.

A special thank you

Denise took to social media this morning to thank NHS staff for looking after her during her hospital dash, as well as her professional skating partner, Matt Evers.

The star told fans what had happened on her Instagram page this morning, thanking everyone for their concern.

Denise told her followers: “Thank you for all your lovely messages this morning. Told you I’m clumsy on the ice!

“Massive thanks to everyone @itv (medics and production) and out glorious @NHS for looking after me because I know how overstretched you are at the moment.

“Also thank you to @themattevers for being a true friend and taking care of me and making me laugh when I feel like crying.”

Denise’s fall happened during last-minute training with Matt this weekend ahead of the launch show tonight.

It is thought Denise’s toe pick on her skate caught the ice, causing her to tumble.

The show must go on

A source told The Sun that Denise is determined to continue with the show despite medics admitting it was ‘touch and go’ at one point as to whether she would be able to skate tonight.

The source told the paper: “Denise had a huge scare, but she is determined not to let a dislocated shoulder stop her from performing on the launch show.

“She’s had huge support from her skating partner Matt Evers. He is going to be on hand to make sure tonight goes to plan, despite the difficult circumstances.”

Dance on Ice airs on Sunday nights at 6pm on ITV.