Derren Brown is returning to C4 with a two-hour live special

The illusionist is celebrating 20 years of his career!

Derren Brown is celebrating two decades of thrilling stunts with a new live special.

20 Years of Mind Control Live will explore how the illusionist pulled off some of his most memorable stunts.

These include Russian Roulette, The Heist, Apocalypse and Hero at 30,000 Feet.

Each stunt came with huge risks, with Derren shocking the nation in 2003 when he played Russian Roulette live on C4.

In addition, Derren will perform a brand new stunt with details under wraps for now.

But knowing him, he’ll have something huge up his sleeve. We can’t wait to find out what it is!

In a statement, Derren said, “Twenty years! That was quick. And what a treat to be given this night by the broadcaster that have been so very supportive and nurturing over that time.

“I can’t imagine two decades with anyone else. It’s going to be a fun night.”

Phil Harris, Head of Entertainment at C4 adds, “There are very few people within the entertainment industry capable of raising the exhilaration stakes in quite the way Derren does and with him at the helm, this very special celebration should be no different.”

C4 hasn’t confirmed an air date, but we do know it’ll be “this summer”. Watch this space!

Derren’s daring stunts have spanned for two decades, starting on C4 and recently working with Netflix for his most recent TV stunt.

Netflix special Sacrifice followed unsuspecting participant, Phil, who takes part in a faked medical experiment to increase his bravery and empathy, before deciding whether to take a bullet for a stranger or save his own life.

It was filmed in America, making it different to Derren’s other stunts which predominately took place in the UK.