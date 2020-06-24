Derry Girls cast rehearse via video call in preparation for third series

Great news!

The cast of C4 smash hit Derry Girls left fans of the comedy thrilled when they revealed they’ve been preparing for the programme’s return.

Lisa McGee, who wrote the show that follows the lives of a group of teenagers navigating adolescence during the 1990s in Northern Ireland, took to social media to share a snap as she reunited with the cast via Zoom.

Stars Saoirse-Monica Jackson, Louisa Harland, Nicola Coughlan and Jamie-Lee O’Donnell can all be seen joining in on the virtual meet up to rehearse for the upcoming Derry Girls special being made in honour of Ireland’s Comic Relief fundraiser.

“Rehearsing,” Lisa simply wrote beside the image, later going on to ensure fans that Dylan Llewellyn, who plays James Maguire, was also involved in the get-together.

“Dylan is there lads he’s just not on screen,” she wrote.

Of course, hordes of Derry Girls fans responded to the Tweet with sheer joy with many sharing their excitement for the upcoming special and the third series, which has been confirmed to be in the works.

“This is the content I need to see on Twitter. Cannot wait! One of the funniest programmes I have ever watched,” one typed.

“Whoooo-hoooo!!!! This means a season 3 (at some point),” another chipped in, while a third wrote, “Something to look forward to.”

“YESSSS, YESSSSS IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS FOR SO LONG,” a fourth enthusiastic fan Tweeted.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays extremely nervous yet so hilarious Derry Girl Claire Devlin, recently opened up about how she and her cast mates have been coping with the coronavirus lockdown.

Explaining that production for series 3 has been halted, she said, “We’ve all been in contact with one another and just seeing how we’re getting on. We’re close and we share that bond with one another.

“It was mad because when this all started, I think your brain makes assumptions to make you feel better, like, ‘It’ll just be a month, it’ll be fine.’

“But filming has been put on hold for now which sucks, and we’re all really excited to go back and start again and see the scripts because we actually haven’t.”