Derry Girls star reveals show will end after the next series

Derry Girls is sadly coming to an end!

Derry Girls is going to end after its third series airs, one of the C4 comedy stars has revealed.

The hugely popular series, set in 1990s’ pre-ceasefire Northern Ireland, started back in 2018, with its third run expected to begin later this year.

Now, actor Tommy Tiernan, who plays Erin’s long-suffering dad, has said he believes that the upcoming series will be the last.

Speaking on Jason Manford’s Absolute Radio show, he told the comedian: “This is last series, I think. As far as I know this is the very last series”.

Speaking of the rest of the cast, the star continued, “I feel lucky to be working with such funny people. There are two members of the cast that I can’t look at because I laugh”.

“It’s enough to bring you out in sweats,” he continued. “Kathy Kiera Clarke who plays my sister in law… Kathy is one of the funniest people that I’ve ever worked with and I’m just not able to look at her”.

The actor then revealed that the cast will continue filming for the show in April, jokingly adding, “I mean this sincerely, as soon as I get the scripts I will rifle through it, first of all to see my own scenes and then to pray to God that I don’t have an awful lot of scenes with [Kathy], because I’ll be getting the sweats the night before”.

“Like how can I keep a straight face?” he added. “We find it very difficult… and I also find it impossible to look at Orla who’s her daughter”.

We can’t wait for the series to hit screens for its last hurrah!