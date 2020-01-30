There are desperate times heading to Coronation Street as Nina Lucas reveals she has been sleeping rough...

Coronation Street legend Roy Cropper is left stunned next week when he learns that his niece Nina Lucas is penniless and homeless after the death of her father, Richard.

The week gets off to a good start for Roy when he gets a visit at the cafe from Nina.

But while he is thrilled that she has come to see her, he is oblivious to the fact she is looking dishevelled – something that doesn’t go unnoticed by Carla Connor.

But when Nina later returns to the cafe and admits that she is starving and short of money, Roy starts to realise that there’s something that she is hiding from him and offers to help her out.

However, proud Nina won’t accept Roy’s money and refuses to take a penny from her uncle, despite the fact it is clear that she desperately needs it.

It’s only later in the week that Roy discovers just how serious Nina’s situation has become.

When she arrives to see him again, Roy notices this time that she is carrying a huge rucksack with her.

But before he can grill her about where she is going, she disappears, knowing he is about to start asking questions.

But Nina can’t avoid her uncle’s concern for long, and when Beth drops into conversation with Roy that she saw Nina rummaging through the bins outside the factory, a perplexed Roy decides it is time to get to the bottom of the mystery.

As Roy worries, Nina is settling down in a doorway for the night, terrified as she is targeted by a gang who hurl abuse at her.

Roy and Carla are worried when they find out that Nina moved out of the flat she shared with her late dad weeks ago, and start to wonder where she has been staying since then.

They are thrilled when they finally track her down at the cafe again, where she finally confesses about being homeless.

This time Roy insists that she accepts his help and offers Nina his sofa to sleep on. But will she swallow her pride and accept his help?

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.