Life will never be the same for Steve and Leanne...

The heartbreaking news that Oliver Battersby has got mitochondrial disease sends shockwaves around Coronation Street next week.

Soap fans have watched Oliver suffer seizures over the last few months, leaving his parents Leanne Battersby and Steve McDonald, terrified.

But next week’s episodes will see doctors finally give Oliver’s family some answers about his health, and the news is crushing.

Steve and Leanne brace themselves as they’re called into the doctors office, where the specialist reveals their son has got mitochondrial disease.

Steve and Leanne’s world falls apart

The official ITV website for Coronation Street has revealed the effect of Oliver’s devastating diagnosis will spread throughout Weatherfield…

“Oliver is diagnosed with an incurable form of mitochondrial disease.

“As the news reaches extended family members, it brings out unique emotions and unexpected shoulders to cry on.

“When informed of Oliver’s diagnosis, Steve and Leanne do their best to take in the news, but Leanne demands a second opinion.”

But it’s not just Steve and Leanne who are about to have their world turned upside down by the heartbreaking news…

“Toyah breaks the news to Imran that they will have to put their own child fostering plans on hold.

“Later Toyah calls at Leanne’s and realises that she can’t raise the subject of fostering, she just needs to be there for her sister.”

Simon also feels the ripple effects of the crushing news…

“Simon overhears Leanne and Steve talking, Simon is deeply offended by an unthoughtful remark… but what will his emotions lead him to do next?”

Peter and Nick make amends?

Nick is also devastated by the news, and it leads him to build bridges with enemy Peter…

“As he struggles to comprehend the diagnosis, Nick finds himself making amends with Peter.

“Is Peter the unlikely ally that Nick needs drumming this time?”

Emma and Jenny also bond over the news about Oliver.

Jenny, who has suffered her own loss during her time, assures Emma that in time Steve and the rest of the family will get through this latest bombshell.

But how will the family move forward knowing Oliver’s condition will only get worse over time?

Coronation Street will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm on ITV.