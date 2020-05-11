DEVASTATING secret set to rip THIS Home and Away family apart?

Maggie Astoni has been hiding a devastating secret for years...

There is a huge bombshell threatening to tear the Astoni family apart in today’s Home and Away, but what has Maggie been hiding from her husband and kids?

Home and Away fans saw the Astoni’s planning a huge birthday party for Ben last week, and today the day of the bash has finally arrived.

But just when it looked like Ben had managed to put his devastating year behind him and focus on the future, his estranged brother Marco arrived on the doorstep at the end of last Friday’s episode.

But while most people would be happy to see their sibling they’d not seen for years, no one was welcoming Marco with welcome arms… and today the reason for the frosty welcome is revealed.

It turns out that Ben and his brother haven’t spoken for years since Marco made a move on Maggie after she started dating Ben.

Ben discovered his brother’s betrayal and the pair had a huge fight, resulting in them not talking for the best part of 20 years.

However, Marco is now back in Ben’s life and apparently wants to make amends.

At first Ben doesn’t want to know, but eventually he softens towards his brother and the pair chat… and eventually they put the past behind them and Ben invites Marco to his party.

But while Ben might have put his fight with Marco behind him, Maggie isn’t quite as forgiving… and it turns out there is a good reason why.

At the party Maggie can’t get away from Marco quick enough and makes excuses so she doesn’t have to talk to him… but he soon manages to corner her and once they’re alone a huge secret is revealed.

It turns out the pair slept together years ago and, of course, Ben has no idea about their betrayal.

Will Maggie manage to get rid of Marco before the bombshell is dropped on her whole family?

And how will Ben react if he finds out Maggie has been keeping such a huge secret from him all these years?

Watch Home and Away every weekday at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5