Toadie finds his life turned upside down once again...

Today’s Neighbours sees Toadie Rebecchi realise that he has a huge apology to make to Dee Bliss… but has he missed the boat when it comes to getting back together?

Neighbours fans have watched Toadie (Ryan Moloney) and Dee rekindle their romance from decades ago, with Dee even moving from Byron Bay to Ramsay Street so that she can be closer to Toadie and his family.

However, when Dee decided that she wanted to get to know her mum Heather Schilling, and bad twin Andrea Somers, Toadie wasn’t comfortable with her spending so much time with the con women who have caused him so much drama.

Terror for Toadie

And it seemed Toadie’s belief that Andrea and Heather bring nothing by trouble was right, because recently Andrea managed to escape out of prison and kidnap Toadie’s son, Hugo.

Thankfully the toddler was eventually returned safe and sound thanks to a little help from Heather, but Toadie still didn’t thaw towards the women and he pushed Dee away as she tried to reach out to him.

Until today Toadie has even been ignoring Dee’s calls, leaving her wondering what on earth is going on between them.

Toadie tells Heather how it is

But today Toadie’s anger boils over as he goes to see Heather in prison, telling her that he is ending things for good with Dee, and it is all thanks to her meddling.

Thankfully Kyle is on hand to make Toadie realise that he needs to get back in touch with Dee, pointing out that she isn’t entirely to blame for what happened to Hugo.

Toadie decides to reach out to Dee, apologising for his radio silence and thankfully she is in a forgiving mood.

But just when it seems the pair might be able to put their differences aside and get back together, Dee drops the bombshell that she is leaving Ramsay Street and moving back to Byron.

Toadie is devastated that he has missed the boat with Dee, but will he be able to change her mind and stop Dee from leaving?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5