EastEnders favourites Jean Slater and Daniel Cook are about to face yet more heartbreak...

There’s more bad news on the cards for Jean Slater and Daniel Cook in next week’s EastEnders when Daniel finds he only has a matter of weeks left to live.

While Daniel already knows that his days are numbered, the news that he only has weeks rather than months thanks to his cancer comes as a huge blow, especially when he his romance with Jean Slater has been going from strength-to-strength.

The heartbreaking news is set to hit Jean especially hard after she already thought she had lost Daniel once after he faked his own death last year in a bid to spare her from the pain of falling in love with him.

However, it seems the exact thing that Daniel was trying to protect Jean from is now imminent – leaving poor Daniel totally devastated.

EastEnders fans have watched the pair reignite their romance since Daniel came back into Jean’s life, and they have been enjoying making memories and ticking things off Daniel’s bucket list before he gets too ill.

From having afternoon tea at the Ritz (which ended up being a picnic tea at the allotments thanks to Daniel’s ailing health) to spending an afternoon of passion together – nothing has held the pair back.

They even had their own fun when Rainie tried to drum up business for Coker and Mitchell, offering the pair a two for one deal on funeral services.

While Jean was mortified by the whole thing, Daniel saw the funny side and decided to teach Rainie a lesson by telling her they would like to sample the traditional East End funeral.

But while they downed champagne and took a ride in a horse drawn hearse, little did Daniel know that his end was nearer than he thought.

However, as the couple spend more time together, they’re falling for one another more and more, making the coming weeks even harder for them both.

As the reality of his situation dawns on Daniel, will he be honest with Jean about the doctors prognosis or will he try and put on a brave face just for her?

EastEnders airs Monday and Friday at 8pm and Tuesday and Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.