DEVASTATION as THIS Home and Away favourite announces they’re leaving

Home and Away favourite Jasmine Delaney leaves her friends reeling when she announces she is leaving Summer Bay today.

Soap fans will know that Jasmine has been to hell and back over recent months.

First she lost her beloved husband Robbo, and then she discovered the miracle baby that she thought she was carrying was actually a phantom pregnancy.

But as Jasmine turned to her friends to help her through the toughest time in her life, she is left feeling betrayed when both Tori Morgan and Colby Thorne appear to turn their backs on her.

Tori and Jasmine are currently at loggerheads because of Jasmine’s decision to look after baby Grace, leaving Tori panicking about where her baby had vanished to.

Meanwhile things are tricky with Colby after the pair shared a drunken kiss recently, leaving both of them feeling like they had betrayed Robbo’s memory.

Believing that everyone is shutting her out, Jasmine makes the shocking decision to leave Summer Bay today, sending everyone reeling.

Willow’s on a mission

Willow Harris does her best to persuade Jasmine to stay, but her words fall on deaf ears and before she knows it Jasmine it getting the paperwork at the gym together ready to sell the business.

Realising they need to do something drastic, Jasmine talks to Irene and Leah, hoping they can help.

In the end it is Leah who passes the message on to Tori that Jasmine is leaving, and Tori goes to find her friend to build bridges.

But will she manage to talk Jasmine round and convince her to stay in Summer Bay?

