Summer Bay's week from hell is about to get even worse...

Just when we thought this week couldn’t get any more emotional in Home and Away, today sees another devastating death hit Summer Bay when Robbo tragically dies.

Summer Bay residents have been living a nightmare over the past week as Northern Districts Hospital was taken over by armed gunmen, leading to Mason Morgan being fatally shot as he tried to help save lives.

But as Summer Bay residents try and get their heads around the fact Mason is dead, they are dealt another devastating blow today when Robbo dies following his terrifying car crash yesterday.

After discovering his police friend Scott had been blackmailed by gang leader Victor, Robbo was left begging for his life as he tried to talk Scott out of following Victor’s orders and killing him.

However, while he might have talked him out of shooting, there was still tragedy to follow when Victor sent a photo message of Scott’s family, reminding him that their safety was in jeopardy if he didn’t kill Robbo.

Deciding that his family would never be safe with him still alive, Scott drove the speeding car off the road, killing him instantly and leaving Robbo fighting for his life.

While Robbo survived long enough to have one last moment with Jasmine, today’s episode sees him asking Colby to look after his wife before slipping away, leaving doctor Alex fruitlessly trying to revive him.

Jasmine’s world comes crashing down as she sees Robbo’s lifeless body at the hospital, struggling to understand that he has gone.

Thankfully Colby and Willow are by her side as she processes the news that her husband has died, but as she gets home and is surrounded by all of Robbo’s things, she is reminded all over again that he is dead.

As the rest of Summer Bay gather on the beach after dark to light a candle for Robbo and Mason, Jasmine watches on, knowing that her life will never be the same again…

