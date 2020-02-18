Today's Home and Away sees Ziggy Astoni and Dean Thompson call time on their relationship...

There is heartache heading to Home and Away today when Dean and Ziggy end their relationship before Ziggy leaves Summer Bay for a new job out of town.

While a few weeks ago they would have been considered one of Summer Bay’s most solid couples, Dean and Ziggy decide to go their separate ways today, but it is clear that it’s definitely not the way either of them wanted things to end.

Ever since Ziggy was asked to go for a trial with a pit crew, Dean has been proud but jealous of his girlfriends achievements.

While he was happy to watch her follow her dreams, Dean couldn’t help but hate the fact she was so far away… so when the news that she had got the job permanently arrived, it didn’t go down well.

The only problem is, telling Dean that she was leaving Summer Bay was too hard for Ziggy to do, and so she put off the conversation until he accidentally found out by reading a texts from her new boss.

But while Dean knew Ziggy would be leaving Summer Bay, she was oblivious to the fact he knew and decided to make a romantic dinner for him to butter him up before dropping the bombshell.

However a fuming Dean stood her up, and today’s Home and Away sees Ziggy finally spill the beans to Dean – but she jus left stunned when he admits that he already knew.

Dean is annoyed that she didn’t even hesitate before accepting the new job and is convinced Ziggy is putting her career before their relationship without thinking about the consequences.

The conversation soon spirals out of control with the pair arguing… and eventually Ziggy is left with no choice but to leave Summer Bay with her relationship with Dean in tatters.

But while Ziggy drives out of town for a new life as a pit crew member, it is clear that neither her or Dean want to break up.

Will the pair manage to get things back on track? Or is this a doomed romance to add to the list of other disastrous Summer Bay relationships?

Watch Home and Away every weekday at 1.15pm and 6pm on Channel 5