Today’s Neighbours sees Elly Conway made to face every parents’ worst nightmare when she is forced to give up her baby daughter, Aster.

The new mum found herself thrown into jail earlier this week after she pleaded guilty for killing Finn Kelly – a crime she didn’t actually commit.

Elly admitted guilt hoping that it might mean the court judge gave her a suspended sentence… however, her plan totally backfired when evil Claudia Watkins got involved.

Claudia is the mum of the late Finn Kelly, but also his brother Shaun Watkins, who died last year.

Shaun is also the father of little Aster, and now mean Claudia is playing every dirty trick in the book to get custody of her baby granddaughter.

But there was a spanner thrown in Claudia’s plan to get her hands on Aster when Elly decided to take her daughter into jail with her.

But after a huge riot breaks out in the prison today, she starts to doubt her daughter’s safety in the jail and agrees to let the Kennedys look after Aster.

However, what she doesn’t know is the riot was caused by her new cell mate, Andrea Somers… the woman who conned Toadie Rebecchi, and who is also now working with Claudia.

But as Elly faces her worst nightmare and hands her daughter over to her family, how will she cope in jail without her baby?

Andrea tries to befriend Elly, and despite being wary of her new-found ally, it seems Andrea is getting her claws into Elly like she does with everyone else.

But her friendship comes with a price… Andrea wants to see her estranged twin sister, Dee. But can, and will, Elly help make that happen?

And now that Aster isn’t with her mum, will it make things easier for Claudia to get custody of her granddaughter like she planned?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5