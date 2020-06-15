DEVASTATION as THIS legendary Neighbours couple reach breaking point

Is this the end of the line for Karl and Susan Kennedy?

There is heartache in Neighbours today when Ramsay Street’s Karl and Susan Kennedy look certain to split.

Neighbours fans have watched the Kennedys’ marriage crumble over recent weeks and today things reach breaking point when Hendrix Greyson gets involved.

The drama started weeks ago when Karl admitted to Susan that he blamed her for bringing killer Finn Kelly back into their lives.

Poor Susan was already struggling with her guilt after trusting Finn, only for him to end up killing Gary Canning and Prue Wallace before then accidentally killing himself while he held Susan hostage.

But when she then found out that Karl also blamed her for the deaths of their friends, Susan was devastated.

Instead of talking through the betrayal, the pair became more estranged than ever, and with Susan holding him at arms length, Karl turned to former flame, Olivia, to talk.

But last week Susan discovered that her husband had been sharing their marriage woes with another woman, and their already fractured relationship became broken, almost beyond repair.

Today’s Neighbours sees Hendrix and Harlow witness the legendary couple fighting in the street and they decide to play cupid.

When they deliver flowers to Susan, pretending they’re from Karl, and then a bike seat to Karl, making out it is from Susan, the pair think they have worked out a way to get the couple talking again.

But their plan backfires massively and Hendrix is forced to come clean when he hears them arguing about the gifts.

However, while Hendrix’s match-making skills leave a little to be desired, his interference does get Karl and Susan talking again.

The pair admit that they both want their marriage to work and agree they need to start by building on their trust.

But can they overcome this latest bump in the road? Or is this one betrayal too far for Susan?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5