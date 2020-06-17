It's the end of the line for Shaun Watkins...

There is a shock heading for Elly Conway in today’s Neighbours when Shaun Watkins reveals he is leaving Ramsay Street.

Neighbours fans were left stunned when Shaun walked back into Elly’s life earlier this month, with everyone believing he had been killed in an avalanche in Switzerland.

But thankfully he timed his return to perfection when he caught his scheming mother, Claudia, at the airport, trying to escape the country with her granddaughter, Aster.

Thankfully Shaun managed to convince his mum to give herself up to the police, meaning Elly was released from jail and reunited with her daughter.

But nothing could prepare her for the fact Shaun was alive and well and back in Erinsborough.

Viewers will remember that Shaun and Elly shared a kiss before he departed for Switzerland, only for their romance to come to a tragic end when Shaun got caught in a hiking disaster.

Pregnant Elly went on to have their daughter alone, instead becoming close to Shaun’s evil brother Finn Kelly.

Shaun struggles to cope

However, now Shaun is back and he is forced to get his head around the fact his brother is not only dead, but also a murderer.

But while there might be hope that Shaun and Elly could pick up where they left off and be a family with Aster, it seems Shaun has other ideas today.

Shaun’s bombshell…

Struggling with the enormity of what Finn did, Shaun isn’t coping well with being back in Ramsay Street and drops the bombshell on Elly that he needs to leave.

But Elly is devastated at the thought of him going – even when Shaun tells her that he needs time away from Erinsborough to grieve for his lost family.

Is this the end for the pair? Have they missed their chance for a happy ever after?

Neighbours airs weekdays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5