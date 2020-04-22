DEVASTATION in Neighbours as THIS shock death is revisited today

Harlow Robinson is dealt a devastating blow today...

There is heartbreak in today’s Neighbours when Harlow is forced to say a final farewell to her mum, Prue Wallace.

Neighbours fans will remember that Prue was tragically killed after getting caught up in Finn Kelly’s terrifying final reign of terror, leaving her daughter, Harlow, devastated.

The pair had recently reconnected after time apart when Prue joined a dodgy cult called The Order.

Despite Harlow having a rocky relationship with her mum, they were still close and the news that Prue had been killed shocked Harlow to the core.

But this week Harlow has been released from hospital after her own traumas with Finn on the island, but despite being on the mend physically, she is clearly far from okay mentally and is still grieving for her mum.

But today’s Neighbours sees Roxy come up with the plan that they should scrap the memorial for Prue and have a party to celebrate her life instead, believing that it what Prue would have wanted.

Harlow goes along with the idea but once the party is in full swing, she struggles to get into the spirit of things and it’s left up to boyfriend Hendrix to help her face saying goodbye to her mum.

But as Prue is remembered by Ramsay Street residents, it seems Harlow isn’t the only one grieving for a loved one.

Sheila Canning is still mourning the loss of her son, Gary, and lashing out at anyone she can think of to make herself feel better.

Not only is Susan Kennedy in the firing line from Sheila, but so is David Tanaka, who could find his career as a doctor in jeopardy after Sheila makes an official complaint against him today after he failed to realise Finn was turning bad again.

But when David comes up with a way for Sheila to cope with her grief, will his plan work? Or is he about to make matters worse?

Neighbours will temporarily air a reduced schedule of three episodes a week. Watch on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 1.45pm and 5.30pm on Channel 5.