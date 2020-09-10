Diana Rigg first found fame in The Avengers

Dame Diana Rigg, star of The Avengers, Game of Thrones and James Bond, has died aged 82.

The acclaimed actress was best known to TV audiences for her parts as Emma Peel in legendary series The Avengers and as Olenna Tyrell in Game of Thrones.

She was also seen recently in the ITV costume drama Victoria, where she played the Duchess of Buccleuch. At the time, she told us: “My Duchess has no long speeches, mostly punchy lines. That’s heaven.”

The acting great is also in the new series of All Creatures Great and Small on Channel 5 as Mrs Pumphrey.

Meanwhile, on the big screen Diana has a special place in the hearts of James Bond fans. She played Tracy in the 1969 film On Her Majesty’s Secret Service, starring George Lazenby in his one outing as 007. As Tracy, Diana became the only woman to wed Bond, only for her to die in the movie’s tragic ending.

Looking back on the role, she once told TV Times: “The Bond organisation turned their back on that film, they never mention it because it’s the one thing that they consider a failure because of George Lazenby, but as far as the public is concerned it’s not a failure and it became a sleeper hit.”

In the same interview, asked how long she’d like to go on working, she replied: “Forever, or as long as they will have me!”

Diana’s other credits included Detectorists, Doctor Who, Bleak House and The Mrs Bradley Mysteries.

Her agent said Diana Rigg “died peacefully earlier this morning. She was at home with her family who have asked for privacy at this difficult time.”