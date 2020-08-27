Lots to look forward to on Disney Plus this September...

Disney Plus UK has some great new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in September.

From the eagerly anticpated movies Mulan and Spies in Disguise, to entralling documentaries like Becoming, there’s lots to look forward to on Disney Plus. Head to the official Disney Plus website to sign up so you don’t miss it!.

Here’s the Disney plus new shows and movies for September 2020

Mulan – 4th September

Mulan was originally going to be released in cinemas, but it is now coming straight to Disney Plus. The live action film brings the epic tale of China’s legendary warrior to life. It sees a fearless young woman risking everything to protect her ailing father when every man in the country is called to defend the land from Northern Invaders. Hua Mulan, played by Liu Yifei, is about to go on an epic adventure…

It’s important to note that to watch Mulan before it’s available to all Disney Plus subscribers you will need Premier Access. Disney Plus will offer Premier Access to Mulan for £19.99. The 1998 Disney animation Mulan is also available on Disney Plus to enjoy.

Spies in Disguise – 11th September

Super spy Lance Sterling (Will Smith) and scientist Walter Beckett (Tom Holland) are complete opposites. Lance is smooth and debonair, while Walter isn’t! But they team up here to work togther because the whole world is in peril… and Lance is disguised as a pigeon!

Becoming – 18th September

This ten-part series will offer an insight into different celebrity “becoming” stories by hearing from the stars themselves about how they have made their dreams a reality. The series will also take viewers on tours around the stars home towns, featuring important locations central to their upbringing. Pitch Perfect actor Adam Devine, LA Lakers basketball player Anthony Davis, and actress Ashley Tisdal will feature in the documentary series. Here’s more of the best Disney Plus documentaries to enjoy.

Secret Society of Second-Born Royals – 25th September

Sam is a second-born royal daughter, but she’s not your typical royal. After being sent to summer school by her mother, The Queen, Sam and her pals discover they have superpowers! They form the secret society of second-born royals, now can they save the world?

Explore Disney’s Animal Kingdom – 25 September

Narrated by Josh Gad, viewers are given behind the scenes access to Disney Animal Kingdom Theme Park and The Seas with Nemo & Friends at EPCOT. Viewers will get to see some of the most amazingly beautiful creatures on the planet and meet the experts who care for them.

Pluto’s 90th anniversary!

Pluto, one of Disney’s most famous characters, turns 90 in September. Pluto first graced our screens as Mickey’s best pal on 5th September 1930. There’s a huge number of Pluto shows to enjoy on Disney Plus including Pluto’s Christmas Tree, Pluto’s Sweater, Pluto’s Party and Pluto and the Gopher.

And here’s the Disney plus new shows and movies which came out in August 2020 in case you missed them!

Howard

Howard Ashman is a Disney legend. He was the fantastic lyricist behind Disney classics like Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid. Howard also created musicals including Little Shop of Horrors. This new documentary will tell his untold story through personal films, photos and never-before-seen archive footage. It will also look at his childhood in Baltimore, his formative years in New York and ultimately his death in 1991 aged just 40.

The One and Only Ivan

The One and Only Ivan tells the magical tale of Ivan, a 400-pound silverback gorilla who lives in a shopping centre with Stella the elephant and Bob the dog. Adapted from the award-winning book, we discover that Ivan has very few memories of the jungle where he was captured. However, when a baby elephant called Ruby arrives, something is reawakened in Ivan. Ruby was separated from her family in the wild and Ivan starts to wonder about his own life. This heartwarming family adventure features the voices of Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren and stars Bryan Cranston.

Weird But True

Weird But True is a fun educational series packed with amazing facts which is coming to Disney Plus for a third series. Host Charlie Engelman is this time joined by children’s star Carly Ciarrocci – he previously fronted the show with his sister Kirby. Expect lots of weird true facts like sharks have seven senses and astronauts shrink in space! The opening episode is about dinosaurs while other topics include trains and rockets.

Magic Camp

This movie opens with a boy, Andy, attending the Institute of Magic at a secluded mountain retreat. Wind forward to adulthood and Andy (played by Adam Devine) is a disgruntled professional illusionist. But his life changes when he’s asked to return to the magic camp as a counsellor. Andy finds himself dealing with a bunch of aspiring magicians and his former partner and arch rival Kristina Darkwood (Gillian Jacobs).

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe – 28th August

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie sees a race across the galaxy as stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb attempt to rescue their older sister Candace. But does Candace really need rescuing? In this animated adventure she’s found peace away from her annoying brothers! Fans can also watch the original animated series, Phineas and Ferb Mission Marvel, Phineas and Ferb Star Wars and Take Two with Phineas and Ferb.