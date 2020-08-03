Disney Plus new shows and movies for August 2020 – five treats to enjoy!

Lots to look forward to on Disney Plus this August...

Disney Plus has some great new shows and movies coming to the streaming service in August 2020.

From enthralling documentaries to new movies, there’s lots to look forward to on Disney Plus. Head to the official Disney Plus website to get the service.

Here’s the Disney plus new shows and movies for August 2020

Howard – 7th August

Howard Ashman is a Disney legend. He was the fantastic lyricist behind Disney classics like Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast and The Little Mermaid. Howard also created musicals including Little Shop of Horrors. This new documentary will tell his untold story through personal films, photos and never-before-seen archive footage. It will also look at his childhood in Baltimore, his formative years in New York and ultimately his death in 1991 aged just 40.

The One and Only Ivan – 14th August

The One and Only Ivan tells the magical tale of Ivan, a 400-pound silverback gorilla who lives in a shopping centre with Stella the elephant and Bob the dog. Adapted from the award-winning book, we discover that Ivan has very few memories of the jungle where he was captured. However, when a baby elephant called Ruby arrives, something is reawakened in Ivan. Ruby was separated from her family in the wild and Ivan starts to wonder about his own life. This heartwarming family adventure features the voices of Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, Danny DeVito, Helen Mirren and stars Bryan Cranston.

Weird But True – 14th August

Weird But True is a fun educational series packed with amazing facts which is coming to Disney Plus for a third series. Host Charlie Engelman is this time joined by children’s star Carly Ciarrocci – he previously fronted the show with his sister Kirby. Expect lots of weird true facts like sharks have seven senses and astronauts shrink in space! The opening episode is about dinosaurs while other topics include trains and rockets.

Magic Camp – 14th August

This movie opens with a boy, Andy, attending the Institute of Magic at a secluded mountain retreat. Wind forward to adulthood and Andy (played by Adam Devine) is a disgruntled professional illusionist. But his life changes when he’s asked to return to the magic camp as a counsellor. Andy finds himself dealing with a bunch of aspiring magicians and his former partner and arch rival Kristina Darkwood (Gillian Jacobs).

Phineas and Ferb The Movie: Candace Against the Universe – 28th August

Phineas and Ferb: The Movie sees a race across the galaxy as stepbrothers Phineas and Ferb attempt to rescue their older sister Candace. But does Candace really need rescuing? In this animated adventure she’s found peace away from her annoying brothers! Fans can also watch the original animated series, Phineas and Ferb Mission Marvel, Phineas and Ferb Star Wars and Take Two with Phineas and Ferb.