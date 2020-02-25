Disney Plus UK: Everything you need to know about the brand new streaming service...

The wait is finally over, because Disney Plus UK is almost here, and even better news is that the pre-orders have just opened and you can now save £10 on your one-year subscription if you sign up before the launch.

Here is everything you need to know about the much-anticipated new streaming service heading for the UK…

What is Disney Plus UK?

It’s been a long time coming, but entertainment giants Disney have finally launched their very own streaming service, which is huge news for TV fans.

Not only will the new service, owned by The Walt Disney Company, battle against the likes of streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon, but they will also be showing a mix of past TV series, as well as classic Disney films and best of all, like Netflix, there won’t be any adverts.

When is Disney Plus launching?

There’s not much longer to wait because Disney Plus UK will be available from 24th March. A week earlier than originally advertised. TV fans from Germany, France, Italy and Spain will be able to tune in on the same day, but the service has been available in the USA, Canada and The Netherlands since November last year.

How much does Disney Plus cost?

If you sign up for a monthly subscription you’ll be able to enjoy your favourite shows for just £5.99 a month, or £59.99 a year. There will also be a 7 day free trial for anyone that has signed up from the launch date.

But as always, the early bird catches the worm, because if you sign up ahead of the launch date, you will be able to save yourself £10 from your annual subscription and get the streaming service for just £49.99 a year, which is the equivalent of just £4.17 a month. This deal ends on 23rd March, the day before the service launches.

What can I watch?

As well as being able to watch over 1000 movies and new launches, Disney Plus UK will also allow customers to watch films from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Fox and National Geographic.

There will be a live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp available as well as a new Star Wars series called The Mandalorian, a festive comedy starring Anna Kendrick as Father Christmas’ daughter, and Encore! a reality series starring Frozen favourite Kristen Bell.

But that’s not all. Disney also owns the rights to Avatar, Titanic, Planet of the Apes, and TV shows like Homeland, Modern Family, Family Guy, Buffy The Vampire Slayer and 24 which means they could all be seen on the streaming service at a later date.

What is new for kids on Disney Plus UK?

As well as having all the Disney classics at your fingertips, there is also a new Toy Story series that features new Toy Story 4 favourite Forky, called Forky Asks a Question. There will also be Lamp Life, which is an animation explaining where Bo Peep was during Toy Story 3.

There is also set to be a Lizzie McGuire sequel starring Hilary Duff, and a Monsters Inc sequel called Monsters at Work heading for the streaming channel at a later date.

How do I sign up?

Although Disney Plus UK isn’t set to start streaming until next month, you can sign up now by heading to the official Disney Plus website.

How can I watch Disney Plus?

Disney Plus should launch on any device you can think of, including mobile devices, games consoles, smart TVs and streaming media devices.

So not only can you watch Disney Plus UK on Android phones and TVs, you can also watch on iOS devices and Apple TV, Google Chromecast and Roku sticks and TVs. You will also be able to stream via your PS4, Sony TV and Xbox One.

What else do I need to know about Disney Plus?

Not only will customers have access to endless entertainment with Disney Plus UK, you will also be able to download any series or film available on the streaming service, so you can watch whatever you want, wherever you want.

Will new Disney films be shown?

Disney films will still show in cinemas first, just like they always have, so anything with a huge budget will be on the big screen when it is first released. But it is likely that eventually the films will then end up on the streaming service.