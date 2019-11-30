DIVORCE in Coronation Street as THIS cobbles LEGEND reveals he’s got a secret WIFE

There's shock in Coronation Street when Tim Metcalfe admits Sally isn't his only spouse!

Next week’s Coronation Street sees Tim Metcalfe stunned when he realises that he is an accidental bigamist!

The shocking news hits him after his dad Geoff Metcalfe returns from his holiday in Vegas with Yasmeen Nazir and they drop the bombshell that they got married while they were away.

But while their friends and family are left struggling to digest the shock news, Tim jokes that they will have to have another wedding now they’re home to make things official.

However, the colour drains out of Tim’s face when Geoff tells him there’s no need for another ceremony because weddings in Vegas are perfectly legal.

Clearly Tim has got more on his mind than his dad’s new nuptials, and later he confesses to Steve and Kevin that years ago he got married to an air hostess in Vegas thinking it would be funny.

Kevin and Steve are in stitches as the realisation that he is an accidental bigamist hits Tim. But how he is going to explain to Sally that their marriage isn’t actually legal?!

Tim gets legal advice from Adam and Imran, and they both confirm that he is breaking the law, leaving Tim on a mission to find his ‘wife’ Charlie and put things right.

He eventually manages to track her down at a bar in town, and begs her for a divorce. She agrees, but only if he funds the whole thing himself… it seems this mistake is about to become an expensive one for Tim.

But when he gets home and tells Kevin and Steve the good news, they point out that getting a divorce from Charlie will probably draw attention to his fake marriage to Sally… and Tim’s friends agree that honestly is the best policy and he needs to come clean.

However, this is Tim we’re talking about, and so instead of coming clean he covers his tracks by getting down on one knee and proposing to Sally at Geoff and Yasmeen’s party.

But while Sally thinks it is the ultimate romantic gesture, little does she know Tim is trying to cover up the fact he has got another wife!

Tim’s hoping that he can secretly divorce Charlie, and then marry Sally again – only this time it will be legal and she will be none the wiser. What could possibly go wrong?!

Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 7.30pm and 8.30pm on ITV.