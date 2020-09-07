ITV confirms Doc Martin has been AXED after 16 years – here’s why

The next series of Doc Martin will sadly be the last...

ITV has confirmed today that series 10 of Doc Martin, starring Martin Clunes, will be the last.

Series 10 of the ITV drama will start filming in spring next year, with episodes then being shown on screens later in 2021.

But today the news has been announced that this will be the last series made as the grump doctor hangs up his stethoscope.

16 years of the grumpy doctor

Despite his cantankerous bedside manner, Doc Martin has won legions of fans around the world as he uses his medical expertise to treat patients in sleepy Cornish fishing village of Portwenn.

Speaking of the series coming to an end, actor Martin Clunes has asked fans to see the final series as a celebration of the show…

“We have loved making nine series of Doc Martin.

“When we launched the series in 2004 we could never have imagined how much our loyal viewers would take to the grumpy Doc like they have.

“The series has avid fans both in the UK and throughout the world and we are thrilled that Doc Martin has topped the ratings every time.

“However, after sixteen years we now feel that the time has come to say goodbye to Portwenn.

“We will be making the tenth and final series in 2021 and we are very much looking forward to returning to Cornwall to film it.”

Paying tribute to the team

ITV’s Head of Drama Polly Hill has also paid tribute to Martin, producer Philippa and the hard-working production team and crew who produce the comedy drama.

“I just want to thank Martin and Philippa and everyone involved in the show, because it’s a brilliant, beautifully made series that has delighted audiences for many years.

“I am pleased that we are making series 10, and sad this will be the last, but respect their decision to bring it to a close.”

The tenth and final season of Doc Martin will air in 2021.