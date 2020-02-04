New BBC Doctor Foster spin-off could reunite Suranne Jones and Jodie Comer

Creator Mike Bartlett has confirmed that Life will 'share a universe with Doctor Foster'

Mike Bartlett’s new BBC drama Life could reunite Doctor Foster stars Suranne Jones and Jodie Comer.

According to The Sun, Life is effectively a sequel to popular BBC drama Doctor Foster. The hit thriller followed Dr Gemma Foster (Suranne Jones) as she suspects her slick husband Simon (Bertie Carvel) is having an affair.

Doctor Foster ran for two series and received critical acclaim. New series Life will follow Gemma’s neighbour Anna (The Crown’s Victoria Hamilton). Mike has confirmed that it will “share a universe with Doctor Foster”.

Despite Suranne and Jodie’s busy schedules, a TV insider revealed to The Sun: “Life could get round the problem by ensuring they don’t have to commit to a whole series, which is a thrilling prospect for fans suffering withdrawal symptoms since it ended.”

Mike added, “In the last series of Doctor Foster Anna split up with Neil and moved away. But I loved her as a character and suspected that was really the start of her story, rather than the end.

He continued: “In Life we find her living alone, under a different name, in a new city. It’s one of four story strands that make up the series, the other three being new, completely different interconnected stories that explore the epic and extraordinary in our everyday lives.”

Life was commissioned in March 2019, for six hour-long episodes, which is good news for those who’ve missed the Doctor Foster universe.

The BBC has revealed the drama, “brings together four separate, deeply human and surprising strands to tell a larger story about what happens when we decide to step out of our own personal space and take a closer look into other people’s lives”

Series 1 and 2 of Doctor Foster are currently available on Netflix.