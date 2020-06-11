Doctor Who is helping kids master education!

Doctor Who and BBC Studios have shared free educational resources for children.

The educational resources have been released to help children learn about school subjects like science, geography and history, as young people across the country are unable to attend school due to the coronavirus outbreak.

BBC Studios has teamed up with global educational published Twinkl to come up with a stream of activities to kids to do so that they can continue to learn and progress while they are stuck at home.

Resources that are available to kids include interactive presentations as well as reading comprehensions and activity sheets for pupils to make their way through.

In order to keep kids up-to-date with the UK’s curriculum, activities have been developed to link to the nation’s curriculum for school years three to six.

The resources will be based on episodes from series 11 and 12 of the sci-fi series, including, Rosa (series 11, episode 3), Arachnids in the UK (series 11, episode 4), Demons of the Punjab (series 11, episode 6) and Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror (series 12, episode 4).

Resources are available to download for free from the Twinkl website and look at topics like artificial intelligence, safe electrics and the Indian partition.

“We’re delighted to be partnering with Twinkl to create Doctor Who educational resources for children across the world,” said Vanessa Hamilton, Head of Brand for Doctor Who at BBC Studios.

“Doctor Who has been inspiring and entertaining children for generations, so we’re thrilled that we can bring this much loved series to the classroom in an educational and engaging way.”

“Working with BBC Studios to create this exciting range of Doctor Who learning materials has been out of this world!” added Jonathan Seaton, CEO and Co-Founder of Twinkl.

“We are always looking for new ways to help those who teach, and hope that these resources provide teachers, parents and carers with a unique new way to engage children in learning.”

What a great idea for kids to get up to during lockdown!