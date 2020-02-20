Doctor Who boss warns ‘epic’ finale will leave fans in shock

Not long to wait now!

Doctor Who boss Chris Chibnall says fans are in for an “emotional roller coaster” as the current series nears a dramatic conclusion.

The BBC1 sci-fi series is coming up to the end of its 12th season, with the first half of the series finale, titled Ascension of the Cybermen, set to air on Sunday at 7.10pm.

It will see Jodie Whittaker’s Time Lord battling to protect the Earth against the “terrifying” Cybermen who are doing their best to wipe out humanity.

And now Chibnall has revealed what fans have got to look forward to in the series finale, explaining that viewers may be left with one or two cliffhangers.

“It’s a relatively seismic episode for the Doctor, and for the show,” Chris told Entertainment Weekly. “You will get some answers, but you will also be left with a whole load of new questions in true Doctor Who style”.

“It is an emotional and narrative roller coaster,” the writer revealed, “for the characters, for the audience – I think you’re going to need a very strong drink”.

He continued: “It’s big, it’s action-packed, it’s very, very epic and very, very emotional, and there is a blistering performance from Jodie Whittaker in that final episode.

“People, I think, are going to feel wrung-out and possibly a little bit open-mouthed.”

Chris also opened about the Timeless Child, which has been one of the central mysteries of the season, adding, “Obviously the Timeless Child was first mentioned in Jodie’s second episode and then came back in force when the Master returned at the beginning of this season and told her that everything she knows is a lie.

“The Timeless Children — plural — will pay off a lot of the strands that we’ve set running both last year and this year.”

Sunday’s episode description also got fans excited, as it reads, “The aftermath of the Great CyberWar.

“The Doctor and friends arrive in the far future intent on protecting the last of the human race from the deadly Cybermen.

“But in the face of such a relentless enemy, has the Doctor put her best friends at risk?

“What terrors lie hiding in the depths of space? And what is Ko Sharmus?”.

Not long until we find out!