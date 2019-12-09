Doctor Who Christmas Special 2019 – is there one? And when do Jodie and co return?

There won't be an episode on Christmas Day, but you haven't got long to wait until a new series

The Doctor Who Christmas Special was a traditional festive TV highlight, but just like last year Jodie Whittaker won’t be popping up as the Time Lord on Christmas Day itself!

However, this doesn’t mean that there won’t be an episode of Doctor Who to look forward to over the festive period.

Will there be a New Year’s Day episode of Doctor Who again?

Yes, it’s now been confirmed by the BBC that there will be a New Year’s Day episode of Doctor Who! The 10-part series will open with a two-part episode called Spyfall, which has been written by showrunner Chris Chibnall.

“The opener is action-packed and probably our biggest ever episode,” says Chris ( read more of the interview! ). “It’s a global thriller filmed all around the world, so it’s a big old rollercoaster event!”

The first-part is on New Year’s Day, which is a Wednesday. The second-part will be on Sunday January 5th. The remaining episodes will go out on Sundays.

What time is the New Year’s Day Doctor Who on at?

The 2020 New Year’s Day episode of Doctor Who will be on BBC1 at 6.55pm.

We also know that Jodie will be back as the Doctor, alongside Bradley Walsh (Graham), Mandip Gill (Yasmin) and Tosin Cole (Ryan). The Beeb has also already revealed that fearsome warriors The Judoon will feature in the new series.

Teasing the new 2020 series of Doctor Who, Chris Chibnall has said: “We’re off again! Well we never actually stopped. As Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor and friends have been winning the hearts of families across the nation this autumn, we’ve been busy with a whole new set of action packed adventures for the 13th Doctor.

“We adore making this show and have been blown away by the response from audiences, so we can’t wait to bring more scares, more monsters and more Bradley Walsh, Mandip Gill and Tosin Cole to BBC1. Brilliant.”

The latest episode of Doctor Who went out on New Year’s Day 2019, with Jodie’s Doctor battling old foes the Daleks. It marked the first time the show hadn’t been screened on Christmas Day since its rebirth in 2005.

Which guest stars will be in the 2020 series of Doctor Who?

Stephen Fry, Lenny Henry, Robert Glenister and Goran Visnjic have all been confirmed as guest stars.

Speaking ahead of his Doctor Who appearance, Stephen Fry says: “Short of being picked for a British space exploration programme and I readily concede that I’m past the age where I’d be considered (if I was ever the right age for such a posting) – then being in an episode of Doctor Who will certainly do as a very sweet second-place excitement.”

Lenny Henry said: “It was absolutely brilliant to be welcomed into the fantastical world of Doctor Who. The nearest I have been to the TARDIS was when I played the Caribbean Doctor in the Lenny Henry Show, so as a life-long (hiding behind the sofa type) Doctor Who fan this is a very special moment for me.”

Doctor Who will return on New Year’s Day at 6.55pm.