The Doctor Who Christmas Special 2020 sees the Time Lord trapped in an alien prison

The Doctor Who Christmas Special 2020 promises to be the jewell in the crown of the BBC’s Christmas TV schedule.

Amazingly, this will be the first festive special since 2017 and Jodie Whittaker’s first Christmas outing as the Time Lord.

Doctor Who Christmas 2020 special – release date

The broadcaster is expected to screen the Christmas special on BBC1 on Christmas Day, although this is still to be officially confirmed. We’d expect it to go out early evening on Christmas Day before the Call the Midwife Christmas special.

What’s the plot?

Well, the Daleks are back! Yep, the festive special will see the return of the Doctor’s most famous and most feared enemies. The Time Lord is locked away in a high-security alien prison, continuing from where the last series left off. The Doctor is alone and can’t see anyway of escape…

Back on Earth, Yaz, Ryan and Graham are struggling to cope without their friend. They try to get on with their regular lives, but then they discover a disturbing plan involving the Daleks. Can they fight the Daleks without the Doctor?

Showrunner Chris Chibnall previously teased: “There will be Daleks. There will be exterminations. Thrills, laughter, tears. You know. The usual. See you at the end of the year.”

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, watch this space!

What’s the title of the Doctor Who Christmas 2020 special?

It’s simply called Revolution of the Daleks.

Who’s in the cast of the festive episode?

Jodie Whittaker stars as the Doctor. She’s joined by Tosin Cole as Ryan, Bradley Walsh as Graham and Mandip Gill as Yasmin. It’s not yet been revealed who the guest stars will be.

The Doctor Who Christmas special is expected to air on Christmas Day (see our TV guide for more shows to enjoy.)