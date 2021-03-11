The Doctor Who Christmas special might see a regeneration

The Doctor Who Christmas Special 2021 is sure to be a cracker and is likely to be a key part of the BBC’s Christmas TV line-up. It’s always something for all the family to enjoy.

OK, Christmas may be a long while off, but that just gives us more time to be excited about it!

Doctor Who 2021 Christmas special release date

The BBC is yet to announce when the Doctor Who 2021 Christmas special will be on. The special went out on New Year’s Day last time, so it could well be on New Year’s Day again. Amazingly, Jodie Whittaker is still to enjoy a Doctor outing on Christmas Day itself. Yep, the last episode of Doctor Who to actually be broadcast on Christmas Day was in 2017. The episode called Twice Upon a Time and guest starred David Bradley as the First Doctor and Peter Capaldi as the Twelfth Doctor.

Doctor Who 2021 Christmas special plot

It’s too early to know what the plot is, but we can have a theory! There’s been a lot of speculation that Jodie is leaving Doctor Who. It’s not been confirmed by the BBC, but if Jodie is leaving what better way to go out than in the Christmas special? Could we even see a glimpse of Jodie’s successor in the episode? Might the regeneration happen at the end of the episode?

Cast

Well, we know that neither Bradley Walsh or Tosin Cole will feature after leaving the show. Jodie Whittaker will play the Doctor, while Mandip Gill continues as Yaz. We also know comedian John Bishop has joined the show as new companion Dan.

John said when his part was announced: “If I could tell my younger self that one day I would be asked to step on board the TARDIS, I would never have believed it.

“It’s an absolute dream come true to be joining Doctor Who and I couldn’t wish for better company than Jodie and Mandip.”

Is there a trailer?

Not yet, watch this space!