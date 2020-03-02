Doctor Who Christmas Special 2020 – is there one? Are the Daleks back?

The BBC has revealed there will be a Christmas special and there will be lots of Daleks!

The Doctor Who Christmas Special is a traditional festive TV highlight, and it’s now been revealed that there will be one this year to make Christmas 2020 a year to remember!

This will be Jodie Whittaker’s first Doctor Who festive special and the first since 2017!

What is the plot of the Doctor Who 2020 Christmas special?

Following the end of series 12, the Doctor’s fate was seemingly hanging in the balance. And now the Doctor will have to face the Daleks in the festive episode. Talking about the end of the last series and what we can expect in the Christmas instalment, boss Chris Chibnall promises fireworks.

“We can’t leave the Doctor there! On that cliffhanger! Well, we did. But rest assured, the Doctor and her friends will be back for a one-off extended Special around Christmas and New Year. (I don’t know when they’re going to put it on yet, otherwise we’d tell you!). There will be Daleks. There will be exterminations. Thrills, laughter, tears. You know. The usual. See you at the end of the year.”

Charlotte Moore, Director BBC Content adds: “I can’t wait for the Doctor to go into battle with the ultimate enemy in this year’s Daleks festive special.”

What time is the Doctor Who Christmas special on?

The BBC is yet to reveal when the 2020 special will air. It’s also not confirmed yet if it will actually go out on Christmas Day.

Which guest stars will be in the festive special?

The BBC is yet to announce any guest stars. However, the Beeb has confirmed that Ryan (played by Tosin Cole), Graham (Bradley Walsh) and Yaz (Mandip Gill) will all feature.

