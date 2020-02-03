Eerily well timed...

Doctor Who fans have been left baffled after an odd reference in this week’s episode.

The plot of Sunday’s installment saw the Doctor (played by Jodie Whittaker) and the TARDIS team travel the world to try and find the origin and the cure for a deadly disease known as Praxeus.

And fans couldn’t help but connect the outbreak to the real life Coronavirus, currently making headlines around the globe.

Viewers were shocked by the episode’s surprisingly real content, taking to Twitter to air their opinions on the lifelike plot.

‘Ya this episode probably isint the best to be shown in the middle of an actual virus outbreak 🤣 #DoctorWho,’ wrote one fan, while another viewer agreed, ‘Talking about a global virus is… surprisingly timely #DoctorWho’.

‘Doctor who predicted the Corona virus #DoctorWho,’ added one, while another wrote, ‘So this episode is rather apt. A fast spreading virus killing on multiple continents and countries.. #coronarovirusUk#DoctorWho’.

Another commented, ‘Did the showrunners see the future or sumn cus it’s weird that Praxeus is airing while the coronavirus is spreading’.

‘Is it just me watching tonights episide of #drwho thinking its yet more subtle scaremongering about the #Coronavirus,’ wrote one.

Another viewer observed, ‘Dr. Who interesting take on a super virus especially with all the news about the #Coronavirus #DrWho’.

Some thought that the fact that the virus-centred episode was filmed last year but has just aired this week was just too much of a coincidence, taking to Twitter to joke that Doctor Who actress Jodie might just have access to an actual TARDIS.

Talk about being timely!

Doctor Who continues on Sunday at 7.10pm with episode seven.