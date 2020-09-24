Huge news for Call the Midwife fans as filming for the Christmas special resumes...

This year’s Call the Midwife Christmas special will see Doctor Who star, Peter Davison, joining the cast.

As always, Call the Midwife promises to be one of the highlights of the Christmas TV schedule.

This year’s festive episode will see Peter playing Mr Percival, the Ringmaster of Percival’s Circus, which is set to draw in a large crowd when it arrives in Poplar.

As well as playing the fifth Doctor in Doctor Who between 1981 and 1984, Peter is well known for his roles in TV shows like Law and Order: UK, At Home with the Braithwaites and The Last Detective.

Peter also starred in the original series on All Creatures Great and Small as Tristan Farnon.

All the familiar faces will be returning for the Christmas special, including Jenny Agutter as Sister Julienne, Linda Bassett as Nurse Crane, Judy Parfitt as Sister Monica Joan.

Also starring are Fenella Woolgar in her role as Sister Hilda, Ella Bruccoleri as Sister Frances, Helen George as Trixie and Laura Main as Shelagh.

Filming has resumed

Filming for the new Christmas special of Call the Midwife has resumed after coming to a halt in March thanks to lockdown.

This series also marks the tenth anniversary of the much-loved drama.

Christmas at Nonnatus House

This year’s Christmas special is set in December 1965 and everyone at Nonnatus House is looking forward to traditional celebrations.

But of course, nothing goes quite to plan when Sister Monica Joan is rushed to hospital.

Elsewhere, Trixie is incensed to receive a subscription to a Marriage Bureau as a Christmas gift.

While, a surprise reunion for Shelagh involves her in a deeply moving birth.

Amongst all the drama Mr Percival arrives in Poplar with his circus, bringing new friendships and an exciting adventure for Nurse Crane.

Heidi Thomas, Creator, Writer and Executive Producer, says: “Everyone is overjoyed to be whisking the dust sheets off Nonnatus House and getting back to filming after lockdown.

“It is a particular thrill to be able to deliver the Christmas Special on time, just as we promised at the start of the pandemic.

“We are very much a family at Call The Midwife, and like families everywhere, we have missed each other.

“We will now be putting more love and energy into our work than ever and can’t wait to share Series 10 with our fantastic, loyal audience.”

Call the Midwife Christmas special will air on BBC One on Christmas Day, with series 10 staring in 2021.