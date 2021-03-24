Doctor Who Season 13 – release date, cast, plot, trailer and more

Doctor Who Season 13 should be on our screens later this year!

Doctor Who Season 13 still feels a little way off, but we’re all desperate to know more info about the beloved BBC sci-fi show!

Russell T. Davies revived the sci-fi show with Christopher Eccleston 17 years ago, and the Doctor’s time-travelling adventures have been delighting us ever since!

Jodie Whittaker is the current custodian of the TARDIS. Her journey across space and time has seen her confronting foes old and new alike. Aside from the recent Christmas special, we haven’t seen new episodes of Doctor Who since 2019.

When can we expect the show to return? Which companions will join her? Who, or what, aliens and enemies might she face? We’ve gathered together some of the biggest rumours floating about Doctor Who’s return.

So, here’s everything we know so far about Doctor Who Series 13!

Doctor Who Season 13 release date

We don’t yet have a confirmed start date for the latest season of Doctor Who. Filming on the latest season started in November 2020, and was expected to last ten months.

Since the show is supposed to return this year, don’t expect any brand new adventures in space and time until the latter half of 2021.

How many episodes will Doctor Who Season 13 have?

The upcoming season of Doctor Who will be a little bit shorter than fans would want. Initially, Doctor Who season 13 was planned for an 11 episode run.

Due to the impact of COVID-19, filming was delayed, and the new season was cut down to a shorter run of just eight episodes. We are also hoping for the Doctor Who Christmas special 2021 to happen.



Who are the companions?

The Doctor might have gotten used to travelling with the fam since Jodie took over, but the 2020 Christmas special split up her travelling family.

Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole both left the TARDIS for good at the end of the episode, leaving The Doctor with just Yaz (Mandip Gill) for company.

At some point, though, Jodie will bump into Dan, played by none other than stand-up comedian John Bishop. He was teased as the newest companion to set foot in the TARDIS at the end of the Christmas episode.

Is there a trailer?

There’s currently no footage from season 13 as of yet. We’ll keep this guide updated with all the latest Doctor Who news, so check back every now and then for all the latest from the BBC!

What rumours have we heard so far?

As ever, there is wild speculation as to what might happen in series 13 of Doctor Who. So far, we’ve heard vague rumours that the newest season might only feature returning monsters and villains from throughout Doctor Who history.

In the last few days, some eagle-eyed fans spotted Doctor Who filming on location in Liverpool. Among some sneaky snaps of the TARDIS, this also sparked debate around Donna Noble (played by Catherine Tate) returning to the show. Sadly, Tate’s spokesperson has confirmed that she was “very much not in Liverpool” for filming.

Earlier this year, rumours circulated that season 13 of Doctor Who would also be Jodie Whittaker’s last. The BBC refused to comment on those rumours, though. So, we won’t know if we’ll be seeing another regeneration until the show returns later this year.

What should we expect from Doctor Who Season 13?

Although no official plot details have been revealed by the BBC, there are several loose threads from the latest season. For one, Chris Noth’s reckless businessman wasn’t killed off by the Daleks, and we almost certainly haven’t seen the last of Chris Chibnall’s iteration of The Master (played by Sacha Dhawan), either!

Given The Doctor was sprung from the Judoon’s maximum-security prison by Captain Jack Harkness during the recent special, it’s probably a safe bet they might well want to get the time traveller back behind bars, too!

Hopefully, we’ll also get more answers or explore more of what the “Timeless Child” revelation means for the wider world of Doctor Who.

Seasons 1-12 of modern Doctor Who are available to stream on BBC iPlayer right now. You can also watch older series on BritBox.