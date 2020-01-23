Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker teases ‘really exciting’ Cybermen return

'When they move in unison, it’s incredible'

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker says the eagerly anticipated return of classic baddies the Cybermen later during series 12 is “really exciting”.

The 37-year-old actress will battle the legendary villains for the first time since she joined the show and she says it was well worth the wait.

“They’ve got a lot of presence on set,” Jodie told Entertainment Weekly. “When they move in unison, it’s incredible. It’s really exciting.”

Showrunner Chris Chibnall has previously told the Radio Times that the Cybermen this time will be “particularly relentless and ferocious”.

He added: “It’s interesting, because although you can talk about it as old versus new [monsters], that’s slightly a false definition.

“Because even if you bring the Cybermen back, that’ll be the first time for some kids and for some viewers.

“So you have to make sure that they feel fresh and there’s an idea behind them.”

Jodie Whittaker will be back for the 13th series of Doctor Who…

Meanwhile, Jodie also revealed in her chat with Entertainment Weekly that she will be back for the 13th series.

“Yes, I’m doing another season,” she confirmed to the US publication. “That might be a massive exclusive that I’m not supposed to say, but it’s unhelpful for me to say [I don’t know] because it would be a massive lie! I absolutely adore it. At some point these shoes are going to be handed on, but it’s not yet. I’m clinging on tight!”

Doctor Who continues this Sunday on BBC1 at 7pm with the Judoon turning up in Gloucester. “The streets aren’t safe and if anyone has anything to hide confess now,” jokes Chibnall. “The Judoon are galactic law enforcers and are taking no prisoners. They stop at nothing to fulfil their mission.”