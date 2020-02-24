David Tennant’s son Ty reveals he’d love to join the cast of Doctor Who

Ty’s mum, dad and granddad have all starred in the hit sci-fi series…

Ty Tennant hopes he’ll be able to follow in his family’s footsteps and become part of the Doctor Who universe.

Ty’s mother Georgia Tennant guest starred as the Doctor’s cloned daughter, while his adopted father, David Tennant, famously played the 10th Doctor.

Not only that, but Ty’s granddad Peter Davison played the fifth regeneration of the Doctor from 1982 – 1984. So the sci-fi series is a big part of his family history!

Speaking to The Sunday Post about the possibility of joining Doctor Who, he said, “I don’t think I would ever decline the offer.

“Doctor Who is such a massive thing to take on. Whoever is truly right for it will get the role. If I am granted that, I will certainly do my best.”

17-year-old Ty is already making his sci-fi screen debut in War Of The Worlds, based on the classic HG Wells novel, which will air on Fox next month.

Ty will star alongside Gabriel Byrne and Elizabeth McGovern in the new series, and spoke to The Sunday Post about his role.

He revealed, “It’s my biggest role in terms of how much I am in it. From the first day, it just felt so right.”

Ty Tennant has starred in two roles so far, with his first one seeing him in an episode of BBC drama Casualty.

He has also starred in film Tolkien, a biopic about the Lord of the Rings author starring Nicholas Hoult.

Speaking about his career as an actor, Ty added, “I’m still early in my career. Just auditioning for stuff – but it’s exciting.

“I love acting. It’s nice to play around and fantasise about being different people and playing different roles. There’s no limit to what you can do.”

But if his acting career doesn’t work out, he revealed he’d love to do computer coding, adding, “I have always been a geek.”