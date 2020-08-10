Doctors is FINALLY back filming – and we’ll at last discover Ruhma’s fate

We will discover if Ruhma is still suspended over her kiss with a patient's hubby

Doctors fans will be delighted to hear that the BBC1 daytime soap is filming again.

While sister show Holby City has already started shooting again, Doctors is only now back up and running.

Production on Doctors had been paused since March due to lockdown apart from a special episode that went out in June. The special was entirely self-shot by the cast at home on their mobile phones.

Mike Hobson, Executive Producer comments, “It’s been a long process of preparing the set, the crew and actors, to make sure we are working in the safest environment possible. We have been chomping at the bit to get back filming, especially as the audience loved our special Zoom episode.

“We are looking forward to picking up where we left off, and continuing to create great storylines full of humour, while raising awareness of serious issues, and of course, creating a bit of drama!”

The action will pick up from where fans left it with viewers finally getting to see if The Mill’s resident midwife, Ruhma, will still be suspended after she was caught kissing a patient’s husband.

So, Doctors, Holby and EastEnders are all filming again. However, it’s currently unclear when Casualty will return to filming. Last week a BBC source told us “no return to filming date had been confirmed but that everyone is working hard to get back into production soon”.

The BBC is yet to confirm when Doctors will return (see our TV Guide for full listings). Hopefully fans won’t have too long to wait and we will bring news of its return date as soon as we have it.