Doctors fans stunned as THIS I’m A Celeb legend makes surprise appearance

What is going on?!

Doctors fans were in for a shock during Thursday’s episode as I’m A Celeb legend Joe Pasquale had a quirky cameo.

Joe Pasquale was involved in a storyline which saw him playing multiple versions of himself.

In today’s episode, Bear Sylvester’s (Dex Lee) cousin Sean Mapletree (Jordan Duvigneau) reveals he’s worried about his girlfriend.

Sean’s girlfriend Lizzie Milton (Adele James) has started seeing Joe Pasquale everywhere and is convinced he’s stalking her!

Upon seeing this scene, fans were quick to take to Twitter to discuss.

One popular tweet gained over 10,000 likes, which explained the episode.

It read, “Just want to let everyone know that Doctors has a storyline where a woman thinks everyone she meets is Joe Pasquale.

And Joe Pasquale is playing all the characters. Working from home is going well.”

Another user added, “So, today on Doctors, a woman claims she is being stalked by Joe Pasquale (while Joe Pasquale plays all the characters). Probably my TV highlight of 2020.”

A third praised the episode, writing, “Absolutely cracking up today’s episode of Doctors ‘The Joe Pasquale Problem’. Utterly hilarious.

@itreallyisjoe”

And a fourth added, “Doctors saving daytime tv one Joe Pasquale at a time”

The episode was written by Steve Keyworth, who confirmed that the genius plot was his idea.

Taking to Twitter, he said, “I wrote today’s episode of @BBCDoctors on BBC1 at 1.45, about a patient who believes they are being stalked by Joe Pasquale.”

Joe Pasquale ended up being one of the UK’s top Twitter trends as a result, with many delighted by his debut.

This isn’t the first time Doctors had a special cameo…

Last October, Doctors welcomed Butterflies stars Wendy Craig and Bruce Montague.

The pair had reunited for a special episode which saw them playing ‘naughty seniors’, according to Craig.

Who would you like to see next?

Doctors continues weekdays at 1:45pm on BBC One.