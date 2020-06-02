Doctors will air special lockdown episode next week

The episode has been entirely self-shot by the cast...

Doctors will air a very special episode next week, filmed in lockdown.

The daytime soap will air the 45-minute episode called Can You Hear Me? next Friday, June 12th.

This episode was filmed entirely by the cast, using their mobile phones instead of professional cameras.

It will see the characters dealing with life in lockdown, focusing on how the doctors are coping with work.

The on-screen surgery is still open throughout the pandemic, just like its real life counterparts.

BBC Studios producer Peter Lloyd came up with the concept during the first week of lockdown.

Production teams worked remotely to bring the project to life.

Speaking about the idea, Peter said, “I wanted to capture the strange times we are experiencing and present it to our audience.

“The very specific demands of producing an episode of this nature was a challenge for everyone involved, especially the cast as they were acting straight to camera, with only my voice performing all the other characters so that certainly required a lot of imaginative work on their part. It was a real team effort!”

Executive producer Mike Hobson said, “We’re never afraid to push the format on ‘Doctors’ as our loyal viewers know, but this episode has been a challenge of a very different kind.

“To turn it around at this speed has meant coming up with new ways of working and totally rethinking how to make the programme.

He added, “I’m incredibly proud of the work everyone has put into this episode, especially our brilliant cast who have had to learn new skills, while still giving outstanding performances.”

This special episode joins other series that have been filmed in lockdown, such as ITV’s Isolation Stories.

Doctors lockdown episode will air on June 12th at 1:45pm on BBC1.