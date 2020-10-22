Don't Rock The Boat will see 12 celebs getting very sea sick!

Don’t Rock the Boat is a new ITV reality show which sees twelve celebrities attempt to row the entire length of Britain.

The five-part adventure sees “twelve famous famous step out of their comfort zones” as they take on “one of the toughest shows ever filmed on both land and sea”.

Don’t Rock The Boat release date on ITV

ITV has now confirmed that Don’t Rock the Boat will start on Monday 2nd November at 9pm and will be stripped across five nights that week, finishing on Friday 6th November.

Who’s on the boat?

Former Coronation Street star Lucy Fallon, politician Tom Watson, Olympic gold medalist Denise Lewis and supermodel Jodie Kidd. Plus Red Dwarf star Craig Charles, singer Fleur East, YouTuber Joe Weller and Love Island winner Jack Fincham. Finally there’s Olympic champion Victoria Pendleton, The Chase’s Shaun Wallace, ex Emmerdale actor Adam Thomas and Pussycat Dolls member Kimberly Wyatt.

Who’s presenting Don’t Rock the Boat?

Ex England cricketer and Top Gear presenter Freddie Flintoff and The Voice’s AJ Odudu. Freddie says: “I’m thrilled to be hosting this brand new show for ITV. It sounds like it’s going to be a huge challenge for the twelve rowers so I’m pleased that I’ll be spending most of my time on dry land… hopefully! It should be a great watch for everyone at home and I can’t wait to get started.”

AJ Odudu added: “This is going to be a great show, with an epic line-up. Such a brilliant mix of personalities and challenges which always makes for good telly. I personally cannot wait to get going – especially filming with the legend that is Freddie Flintoff. We’re going to have so much fun! Bring it on!”

How does it work?

Well our famous 12 are split into two teams of six. Each team is tasked with rowing the entire length of Britain. Each team will also compete in a string of on-shore challenges for vital advantages over the opposition. As they row they will of course be taking on some of the roughest seas in the world.

Is there a trailer?

Yep, it says “12 celebrities, 370 miles, one rule… Don’t Rock The Boat!”

Don’t Rock the Boat starts on ITV on Monday 2nd November at 9pm.