DOUBLE BOMBSHELL heading for THIS Home and Away favourite today

Summer Bay’s Dean Thompson is about to have his world turned upside down twice in one day in today’s Home and Away… but what bombshells are heading his way?

Both Ziggy Astoni and Willow Harris have got pressing news that they need to share with Dean, but as everyone knows, he doesn’t have the best track record when it comes to having huge revelations dropped on him, so both are stalling for time before telling him their secrets.

Dean’s girlfriend Ziggy might be over the moon about having landed herself a dream new job, but she knows that the news she is moving away from Summer Bay isn’t going to go down well with her boyfriend.

Ziggy initially didn’t get the job as a race track mechanic, and Dean was secretly pleased that this meant she wouldn’t be leaving.

But when Ziggy then got a call to say they had changed their mind and wanted her to join the team, she agreed immediately.

However, today’s Home and Away sees her putting off telling Dean her news, but little does she know he has already rumbled her secret after accidentally reading her text messages.

But while Ziggy is sweating over how to break the news to Dean that she is leaving in less than 24 hours, Willow has a dilemma of her own.

She might have already broken the news that she is in a relationship with new girlfriend Alex Neilson to friend Colby Thorne, but she has been putting off telling Dean because she knows he won’t take it so well.

After avoiding the matter all day, Willow finally admits to Dean that she has been seeing Alex for the last month… but Dean is fuming at the news, not because she is seeing someone new, but because he is the last to know.

Meanwhile, Ziggy has prepared a romantic dinner for Dean in a bid to butter him up before telling him her news, but not only does he already know she is leaving, but he is a no show after his fall out with Willow.

Will Ziggy really leave Summer Bay without saying goodbye to Dean?

